Resetting the AAC title game race with 2 games left: What does Memphis football need to do?

For the first time under fifth-year coach Ryan Silverfield, Memphis football is alive in the American Athletic Conference title race in late November.

The Tigers (8-2, 5-1) have won four straight games, including Saturday's 44-38 overtime escape at Charlotte, and face SMU next. The Mustangs (8-2, 6-0) visit Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) in a de facto AAC title game eliminator, because the winner will hold the tiebreaker over the other.

An SMU win would nearly guarantee it a spot in the title game. If Memphis wins, the possibilities get a little more complicated.

Here's a quick look at the AAC title game scenarios with two weeks left in the regular season.

AAC standings as of Nov. 13

Tulane (9-1, 6-0)

SMU (8-2, 6-0)

UTSA (7-3, 6-0)

Memphis (8-2, 5-1)

Remaining schedules

Tulane: at Florida Atlantic, vs. UTSA

SMU: at Memphis, vs. Navy

UTSA: vs. South Florida, at Tulane

Memphis: vs. SMU, at Temple

What Memphis needs to do

The Tigers need to win out. A loss would eliminate them, as has been the case since they lost to Tulane on Oct. 13. Memphis doesn't fully control its own destiny, though.

If the Tigers beat SMU and win at Temple in the last game of the regular season, they still could miss out on the title game as a 10-2 team. That would happen if both UTSA and Tulane win this week and then UTSA beats Tulane in the regular-season finale.

The best realistic scenario is for Memphis to win out and for Tulane to beat UTSA. If that happens, UTSA and Memphis would be tied with one conference loss each. The tiebreaker would be "a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley, and Wolfe)," according to the conference.

Because UTSA went 1-3 in nonconference play, including a loss to Army (4-6), Memphis likely would be ranked ahead of the Roadrunners in any final composite rankings. The Tigers went 3-1 in nonconference play.

There's also a scenario where Tulane loses this week and then beats UTSA, which could create a three-way tie.

UTSA and Tulane are both favored to win against their respective opponents this weekend.

Memphis opened as a 5.5-point underdog against SMU.

