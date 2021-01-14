Reser's Fine Foods moves to Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Thursday that Reser’s Fine Foods will move its sponsorship to Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Reser’s will become the primary sponsor for four races, including Dover International Speedway (May 16), Pocono Raceway (June 27), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 18) and Watkins Glen International (Aug. 8). Reser’s will also be an associate sponsor for the full season.

This will be the ninth season Reser’s has had a relationship with JGR, a partnership that started in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Reser’s was previously on the No. 20 Toyota in Xfinity.

Other sponsors for Truex this year include Bass Pro Shops, which will be the primary for 24 races, while Auto-Owners Insurance will be the primary for eight races.

Truex finished the 2020 campaign seventh in the standings and had one win at Martinsville Speedway. This will be Truex’s third season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.