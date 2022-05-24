Research: Mikal Bridges the hardest-working player in the NBA

The Action Network is able to disclose the hardest-working players in the NBA, exploring the distance covered throughout the 2021-22 season and highlighting the calories each player and team burned on game days – revealing the hardest-working teams and stars. The Top-10 Hardest-Working Players Taking the No. 1 spot is Phoenix Suns’ wing Mikal Bridges. Bridges traveled an impressive 212.5 miles throughout the season and burned an estimated 38,055 calories. Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets fell short of first place by just 1.8 miles. The small forward, one of the NBA’s best dunkers, covered 210.7 miles during his 80 games last season, burning the most calories among the NBA’s top-10 hardest-working players. Tyrese Haliburton (206.7), Tyrese Maxey (206.1), and Scottie Barnes (201.1) complete the top-five hardest workers, burning 178,615 calories between them and traveling a massive 1,037.1 miles.

Source: Action Network

More on this storyline

Ayton is expected to command a maximum salary, sources said, but there is skepticism among league executives the Suns would match such a lucrative offer. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022

Last offseason, Phoenix balked at the five-year, $170 million-plus maximum figure during Early Bird negotiations with Ayton’s representatives. The Suns then quietly gauged his trade value in February, sources told B/R, including one structure with Indiana that featured Domantas Sabonis. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022

Would a package surrounding Clint Capela help facilitate a sign-and-trade to bring DeAndre Ayton to Atlanta? Ayton has been a popular rumored target for Schlenk’s front office, but multiple league sources with knowledge of the Hawks’ thinking have also pointed to various wing scorers as Atlanta’s prioritized endgame. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022