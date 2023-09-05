Rescuers dig car out of mud after Spain floods
Rescuers dig a car out of the mud after the Spain floods.Source: Guardia Civil
Rescuers dig a car out of the mud after the Spain floods.Source: Guardia Civil
MLB games moved much quicker in 2023, thanks to the pitch clock.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is going Pacific.
A spending war between billionaires battling for control of professional pickleball has thrown the sport's future into chaos.
The two-time All-American wrestler was shot during an attempted robbery near Ohio State’s campus earlier this month.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
Team USA is the favorite, but its path won’t be easy in a tournament field with plenty of stars.
Elliott finished 32nd at Watkins Glen and can't make the playoffs via points.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
Spain overcame decades of federation neglect and recent turmoil to win the 2023 Women's World Cup. And most of its youth World Cup winners haven't even reached the senior team yet.
Rubiales said in a Monday video that he "made a mistake" when he kissed Jenni Hermoso. He has not yet been punished for it.
A high-ranking Spanish government official called Rubiales' unsolicited kiss "an intolerable example of the machismo that women continue to endure."
The Washington Commanders are on to a new era.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
U.S. Soccer approached the then-Netherlands coach about its USWNT coaching vacancy in 2019, but Wiegman wasn’t interested, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Will the lobbying efforts of powerful political figures change minds and alter the votes of dissenting ACC members?
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Carolina fans got their first look at rookie QB Bryce Young.
Hurts is increasingly drawing upon defenders' responses to plays and scheme wrinkles. That's an encouraging notion for the Eagles, since Hurts already had defenders scrambling for answers to begin with.