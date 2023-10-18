Rescue work underway after Russian missile attack on buildings in Zaporizhzhia
Rescue work underway after Russian missile attack on buildings in ZaporizhzhiaUkraine’s Interior Ministry
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde take a look into this weekend’s most interesting game between Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State before diving into a bevy of other college football news.
What better time for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' after a wild MNF game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the insanity plus get his reaction to beating the fantasy football expert at his own game in the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football league.
Gio Reyna seemed liberated, and the USMNT bounced back in style from its 3-1 loss to Germany.
Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in the match Tuesday night, marking Brazil's first loss in World Cup qualifying since 2015.
“I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought.”
Austin Ekeler went up against himself in a Week 6 fantasy matchup. While he won the fake football tilt, he wished he didn't because of what it meant for the Chargers.
Teams will no longer be able to conduct in-person interviews with coaching candidates currently employed by other teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Matt Harmon, host of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, to talk all things wide receivers. But first, the duo react to some funny things from the sports weekend, including the conspiracy theory around the enthusiastic Los Angeles Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers' comments on his return from injury and the Tyreek Hill backflip celebration. Next, Charles and Matt discuss a few receivers who have been rumored to be on the trade block heading into the NFL trade deadline, including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos WRs (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton). Finally, Charles leans on Matt's expertise on the wide receiver position to give a status report on some rookie and sophomore wideouts, including Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, Drake London and Jahan Dotson (plus: what's wrong with the Washington Commanders offense?)
Kamaru Usman accepted the fight with Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on 10 days' notice because he said he always stays in the gym and keeps trying to improve.
Stewart will eligible to return for the Colts' Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Terrell Owens did not need medical attention after the incident in Southern California.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season!
"I was frustrated and kicked something I shouldn’t have kicked," Beamer said.
The Georgetown coach has received an onslaught of support from the women's basketball community
All is the only Iowa player to have more than 10 catches through the first seven games.
The Texans quarterback went to lunch with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, and Stroud has used that to his advantage.
Kelly will put his theory to the test when he starts Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski is back with all the latest target breakdowns to know ahead of Week 7.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.