Rescheduled Christie Clinic Illinois 5K set for June 7

May 8—CHAMPAIGN — Postponed by protests, the 5K that is part of the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend will be made up on June 7, officials said Wednesday.

The new route will have runners finish outside Memorial Stadium.

If participants picked up their 5K bib, it can be used for the June 7 event. Those who discarded or lost track of their bib can request a replacement.

If the new date doesn't work for those who already registered, they can choose from virtual racing or deferring to 2025.

For those who wish to participate but weren't previously registered, organizers hope to open up a select number of 5K slots. More details will be shared soon, officials said.

The 5K postrace party, including a live band and the Riggs Beer Garden, will take place on Kirby Avenue, just west of the finish line.