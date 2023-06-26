Resale value of tickets for Cardinals among lowest in NFL

Resale value for NFL tickets is often a way to measure the popularity or the expectations for a team.

The Arizona Cardinals did not have a good season in 2022 and are not expected to be good in 2023. As a result, it should not be a surprise to see that their ticket resale value is among the lowest in the league.

According to a post by Nick Schwartz for Touchdown Wire, the Cardinals have the third-lowest ticket resale value in the NFL at $220 for 2023.

In fact, they are one of only four teams with the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams to see their ticket resale value decrease from 2022.

The Cardinals’ average dropped from $268 last season.

What explains the Cardinals’ decrease? Quarterback Kyler Murray will miss time this season. They lost key players and, from the outside, it looks like they are “tanking.”

Excitement for the Cardinals is low.

The same can be said about the Rams.

The 49ers’ and Bengals’ decrease is for a different reason. Both teams got hot last season and went into the postseason for a deep run. Their resale value skyrocketed.

While both are considered contenders in 2023 in their conferences, their resale had to come down for the start of the season.

With low resale value, is it time to take advantage as a Cardinals fan and watch the team begin the process to move toward contention?

