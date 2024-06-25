The Republic's Top 10 offensive linemen for the 2024 Arizona high school football season

Arizona is becoming an offensive lineman factory. Many great ones have developed their craft in the high school ranks, moving on to outstanding college and NFL careers. This 2024 season could be the best offensive linemen crop in a decade with the overall depth. After examining the state's top 10 quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and dynamic duos, it's time to look at the top 10 offensive linemen ahead of the 2024 Arizona high school football season.

The Republic's Top 10 offensive linemen

1. Logan Powell, Phoenix Brophy Prep, 6-5, 285, Sr.

Brophy left tackle Logan Powell performs a drill during spring practice at Brophy Prep Sports Complex in Phoenix on April 22, 2024.

Committed to Wisconsin, he's one of those guys that you can figure on playing on Sundays in his future. He's such a well-rounded, strong offensive lineman, who can play either guard or tackle, but has all the skills to make for an impact left tackle. He's got so much upside, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's starting as a true freshman for the Badgers. He anchors arguably the best offensive line in the state.

2. Jake Hildebrand, Chandler Basha, 6-6, 285, So.

Basha tackle Jake Hildebrand battles edge rusher Darian “Bleu” Dantzler during a practice at Basha High School on April 25, 2024.

He started on varsity since day one, and could wind up as one of the best offensive linemen ever to come out of Arizona. His recruiting has been off the charts this spring and summer. He picked up Oklahoma and Oregon offers on back-to-back days last week. The Bears could also stake a claim at having the best offensive line in the state heading into the 2024 season.

3. Jalayne Miller, Goodyear Desert Edge, 6-5, 300, Jr.

His recruiting has blown up in the last year. He's huge, can get downfield on his blocks, and is outstanding at pass protection. He just doesn't get beat. He's got the tangibles and intangibles that make him one of the top 2026 offensive line recruits in the country.

4. Nick Spence, Peoria Liberty, 6-6, 290, Sr.

He committed to Minnesota in early June. He's got length, strength, long arms, and finishes blocks as well as anybody in the state. Has a big future ahead in college and perhaps in the NFL, if he keeps developing. Liberty's offense goes as this kid goes up front.

5. Kaleb Jones, Phoenix Mountain Pointe, 6-2, 290, Sr.

He's been starting varsity since his freshman year. College coaches are recruiting him more on the defensive side of the ball, but he's been more dominant on the offensive line for the Pride. This should be his best season ever. He's gotten stronger. He's healthy. He's ready to take off.

6. Sam Garcia, Basha, 6-5, 330, Sr.

Basha offensive tackle Sam Garcia runs a drill during a practice at Basha High School on April 25, 2024.

As great as Hildebrand is, Garcia still is the heart and soul of Basha's offensive line. He started on the Bears' 2022 Open Division state championship team. He's grounded and knows how to lead in the locker room, on the field and in the weight room. He'll have this offensive line charged up and ready to lead the Bears far at state.

7. Anderson Kopp, Brophy Prep, 6-3, 280, Sr.

Brophy center Anderson Kopp performs a drill during spring practice at Brophy Prep Sports Complex in Phoenix on April 22, 2024.

He committed to Kansas, where his dad played. He'll be a big-time college center. He's great at calling signals at the line, leading a big and talented offensive line that is intent on making this an Open Division playoff season for the Broncos.

8. Aaron Thomas, Mountain Pointe, 6-6, 260, Jr.

The Pride will feature one of the biggest offensive lines in the state and it starts with guys like Thomas and Jones. He'll have a huge impact on the success of this team. He's already one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the country.

9. Benjamin Lowther, Peoria Centennial, 6-6, 290, So.

This sophomore offensive lineman already has the build of a major-college lineman. He'll be a big part of Centennial's success in 2024 with his power leverage and long arms.

10. Ammon Alexander, Benjamin Franklin (Queen Creek), 6-4, 290, Jr.

Comes from a family of Division I college offensive linemen. He could end up the best of the three brothers. He's got Division I offers before entering his junior season. He's a punishing, dominant lineman who is hard to get around at any level in high school football.

