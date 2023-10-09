The Republic's No. 1 2024 football recruit Elijah Rushing pulls University of Arizona commitment

Tucson Salpointe Catholic edge rusher Elijah Rushing, The Arizona Republic's top in-state football recruit in the 2024 class, shocked University of Arizona fans on Sunday when he announced on X that he pulled his commitment to UA.

Rushing was the biggest recruit in the Jedd Fisch coaching era. A week earlier, Rushing's teammate, defensive end Keona Wilhite, pulled his commitment from UA.

These decommitments could have a devastating impact on UA's 2024 recruiting class.

Not long after Rushing committed to UA this summer, Chandler Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr. committed to the Wildcats. Williams had broken off his commitment to Ole Miss.

Rushing, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, on Sunday posted, "I would like to express my gratitude to the coaches and staff at the University of Arizona for the opportunity to be a Wildcat. As a hometown kid, my desire was to rep my city while becoming the best version of myself. I have taken into consideration the recent progress and strides the program has made. Although it is evident the program is on the rise, I have to consider my future goal. I have come to the conclusion that the program is not the right fit for me to take the next step with regard to my development. I am, therefore, decommitting from the program."

There is speculation that Oregon now is in the lead for Rushing, while Washington holds the lead for Wilhite.

Both players will be at top-ranked Peoria Liberty on Friday night when the 6-0 Lancers take on the 5-1 Lions.

The Republic reached out to Rushing for further explanation on why he decided to pull away from UA.

"As you could imagine, this is a very rough time for the UofA fan base," Rushing said in a direct message. "Rather than fan the flames with more words, I am just going to remain silent until we get everything figured out."

No doubt, Arizona coaches won't stop their pursuit of Rushing, and Wilhite, for that matter. Wilhite has 11 tackles for losses and Rushing nine tackles for losses during Salpointe's 6-0 season to this point. Rushing leads the Lancers with eight sacks. Wilhite, 6-5, 245, has six sacks.

They'll face a huge challenge on Friday against quarterback Navi Bruzon and his array of playmakers.

"Great opportunity to play arguably one of the best teams in Phoenix year in and year out," Salpointe coach Eric Rogers said in a text. "Extremely well-coached. Great senior QB that does it all. We have a lot to prepare for this week but we are excited to get out there on Friday and compete with the best."

