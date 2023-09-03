Republicans increasingly serious about plan to 'invade' Mexico to crush the cartels

Mexican soldiers destroy an illegal coca leaf processing lab during an operation in the mountainous area of Atoyac de Alvarez municipality, Guerrero state, Mexico, on March 2, 2023. - ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP

On a remote farm in the foothills of the Mexican Sinaloa mountains, members of one of the largest drug-trafficking organisations in the world gathered to discuss their golden goose.

Flanked by 40 machine gun-clad men and six armoured trucks on a hot May day last year, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, who inherited the powerful Sinaloa Cartel from his father El Chapo, acknowledged an “off” batch of fentanyl would kill the user, evidenced by several of their own cooks dying after sampling their produce.

But the conversation moved swiftly on to the logistics of shipping the drug to Los Angeles and picking up payment in Mexico City, according to a recent indictment against the drug lords. It was part of the cartel’s master plan to flood the United States with the potent drug and, as described by one leader Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, supply “streets of junkies”.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez has taken over the Sinaloa Cartel from his father - the notorious El Chapo - FBI/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

As a strategy it has been enormously successful, bringing in hundreds of millions of pounds and helping the criminals strengthen their grasp over Mexico. But, with more than 100,000 Americans dying from overdoses annually, taking on the cartels and the steady stream of fentanyl into the US has turned into a Republican election pledge.

It is by no means a new idea. During his presidency, Donald Trump asked his then defence secretary Mark Esper about the possibility of launching missiles into Mexico to “destroy the drug labs”. Mr Esper has described how he diplomatically talked Mr Trump round.

Election topic

Yet the strategy has been reignited by 2024 election hopeful Ron DeSantis, who last week doubled down on commitment to send Special Forces into Mexico to target cartels - essentially starting a war with their US’ closest neighbour - “on day one” of his presidency. Three other candidates - Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott and Nikki Haley - have also endorsed the idea along with the likes of former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Worried by the growing momentum, Democrat representatives are scrambling to introduce an amendment to the 2024 Department of Defence bill which would ensure a congressional vote on military action in Mexico. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described Mr DeSantis’ claims as “so reckless that it’s difficult to even capture”, meanwhile Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador branded it as “pure publicity” and “cheap politicking.”

The solution is also, unsurprisingly, not that simple. The cartels ship in fentanyl precursors from China, before cooking it up in labs across Mexico. The drug, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, is then mixed into everything from fake prescription pills to cocaine in a bid to hook as many users as possible, before it is smuggled into the US via everything from cars and drones to underground tunnels.

Homeless men hang out in an empty lot near in Mexicali, where they live in cardboard boxes. Most all of the heroin and meth drugs in Mexicali have traces of fentanyl, leading to a high death rate amongst addicts - Carolyn Cole/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the cartels have become even more powerful, wrapping their tentacles around all aspects of Mexican life including illegal fishing, logging, wildlife trade and public life. They have also become more violent, brazenly torturing and killing civilians, former Mexican Ambassador to the US, Martha Bárcena Coqui, said.

‘Like Europe bombing Morocco’

But US military action would be “a total violation of international law” and “create a disaster”, she added, unravelling decades of work to solidify what is arguably Washington’s most important bilateral relationship. She said that while Americans have a “legitimate worry” given the number of citizens dying, it will take collaboration to tackle the problem.

She told The Telegraph: “It would be like going backwards, towards the 19th century… to the realm of being enemies.” She likened the proposed solution to a Europe deciding to bomb Morocco to stop the trafficking of marijuana. Given nine out of 10 of people detained for fentanyl trafficking are US citizens, she also asked whether the Republicans plan to “bomb their own” people. Any military action would also likely cause mass migration from Mexico to the US, something which Mr DeSantis and his colleagues would certainly now approve.

Drone strikes

Vanda Felbab-Brown, director of the Brookings Institution’s Initiative on Nonstate Armed Actors, said while she thinks mobilising the military is unlikely, she believes it is “very possible” a Republican government would designate the Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). The idea, which was considered by Barack Obama during his administration, would grant the US far-reaching power and enable drone strikes on Mexican soil.

It would be “toxic and explosive” and make collaboration impossible, she said. Meanwhile, a “unilateral military strike could easily throw us back to the most abject abbess of security non-cooperation after the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena”, she said. But Ms Felbab-Brown was more sympathetic to the frustrations of Republicans calling for action against the cartels which are “eating Mexico alive”. Mr Lopez Obrador has “given up any kind of meaningful law enforcement actions against the cartels”, she said.

“As much as I don’t think that the military tool is effective and would have really bad repercussions for the relationship... the Mexican government is unbelievably oblivious to the fact that Mexican criminal groups are killing 100,000 Americans in the US per year.” While the US does have “good intel”, the Mexican government isn’t acting on it, she said. Even when the government does raid a lab, she said, the criminals simply disperse and set up another.

“What’s really needed is to be capturing the people around the lab interrogating them without torturing them to get information on the rest of the network”, she said. Then, she added, “you can create a picture of the network and dismantle as much of the middle operational level at work.”