Republicans crush Democrats at protest-hit Congressional Baseball Game

Republicans humbled Democrats in the 2024 edition of the Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday night, putting up a crooked score of 31-11 and extending their winning streak to three years.

The game was briefly disrupted by left-wing protesters, who took to Nationals Stadium and field to protest congressional actions involving the war in Gaza and the climate.

Played since 1909, Republicans have a slight edge with nearly 100 games in the books.

“I’m glad we’re still America’s team,” Rep. Roger William (R- Texas), the coach for the Republican team, told members of the press at the end of the game.

The Republicans celebrate their 31-10 win during the annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Some Republicans struck a similar patriotic tone toward the protests.

In response to the arrest of climate protesters, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) wrote in a since-deleted post on X: “Tackling climate activists at the Congressional Baseball Game. ‘Merica.”

Eight protesters with Climate Defiance, a youth-led climate advocacy group, jumped onto the field during the third inning and were promptly tackled and arrested by the Capitol Police. All eight arrestees face a federal charge of interference with a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, according to a post from the department on X.

Climate protesters are tackled by U.S. Capitol Police and National security as they rush on to the field during the annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

This is the second time in recent years that climate protesters have been arrested at the game. A 2022 protest, organized by Now or Never, led to the arrests of three individuals for unlawful entry after blocking one of the park entrances.

“Congress, Congress, you can’t hide, we charge you with eco-cide,” the protesters chanted outside the stadium ahead of this year’s game.

At the start of the game, a separate pro-Palestine protest also took place in the stadium, with the Capitol Police escorting a small group of protesters holding banners near the field out of the stands.

Members of the group managed to hand out fliers that read “this game is sponsored by genocide,” listing the names of several corporations — including Google, Amazon, and Boeing — and their relationship with the Israeli Defense Forces.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) makes a hit during the annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Once the game started, Democrats briefly pulled ahead in the second inning, but Republicans quickly rose to the challenge with nine runs in the third and fourth innings. Republicans expanded their lead from there, with the final score looking more like a blowout football game.

The Democrats’ lackluster showing came despite a standout performance from the only senator on the team, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), a new addition to their roster.

The 51-year-old senator, whose baseball career lasted through his first year at MIT, surprised spectators by striking Republicans out while pitching and catching a pop-up foul to end the GOP’s 10-run streak in the seventh inning.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is seen during the annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

A hit from Padilla also allowed Democrats to briefly take the lead in the second inning. However, Republicans quickly rose to respond with a hit from Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) allowing Republicans to take back the lead.

“We’ve been trying to get him to play for years,” Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) told Spectrum News at a Democrat practice this week.

The Republicans had several star players of their own. Among the ranks was returning left fielder Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo), who posted a video edit to X of himself practicing swings to Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Kanye’s “Run This Town” on Tuesday.

Schmitt came through in the seventh inning when he stepped up to the plate with bases loaded and hit a ball deep into left field, allowing Republicans to run up the score. Shortly after, Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) dove to home plate, bringing the Republican score up to 30.

Democrats left Nationals Stadium defeated, yet hopeful about turning the tide next year.

“To my fellow teammates: we’ll get ’em next year,” starting catcher Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Penn.) wrote on X.

