Republican debate 2023 live: Candidates face off without Trump in Milwaukee

Ron DeSantis takes centre stage at Republican debate

Candidates for the Republican presidential nomination have traded barbs in the first debate of the primary season.

The debate, which was broadcast on Fox News, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, kicked off at 9pm ET (2am BST and 6pm PT).

It illustrated the deep divisions within the GOP, with the candidates arguing over issues including US support for Ukraine, when and how to best restrict abortion nationwide and whether they’d support Donald Trump even if he was convicted in a court of law.

Mr Trump’s absence was regarded as the elephant ‘not in the room’, with the former president opting to skip the debate for an interview with Tucker Carlson. The pre-recorded interview dropped minutes before the debate began.

Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and other challengers looked to establish themselves as candidates.

Six other candidates, including the former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, two-term New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and ex-vice president Mike Pence also jostled on stage.

Follow below for the latest updates.

04:22 AM BST

Post-debate spin room chaos

The post-debate spin is in full flow back in the media area.

Donald Trump’s surrogates are lining up to declare him the winner, despite his absence.

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz says he didn’t see Ron DeSantis do a single sincere smile during the entire debate.

There are so many reporters crowding around the candidates that their teams are carrying signs with bearing their names to make them identifiable.

04:18 AM BST

DeSantis grins as debate ends

The candidates are moving away from their podiums. Ron DeSantis is grinning. No doubt he was expecting to be on the receiving end of far more attacks tonight.

In fact, it was Vivek Ramaswamy who had the most incoming fire.

In another surprise twist, many of the attacks launched at Mr Ramaswamy came from Mike Pence.

The two men walked towards each other and shook hands before they left the stage. No hard feelings, it seems.

04:12 AM BST

Vote: Who came out on top in the Republican debate?

04:09 AM BST

Debate concludes

The debate has wrapped up! Here are our key takeaways:

Dealing with Trump

It took more than an hour for the candidates to confront the elephant ‘not in the room.’

When they did, most of the candidates raised their hands to say they’d support Mr Trump even if he was convicted in a court of law.

Abortion

The candidates did not downplay their strong opposition to abortion rights. But there was a clear divide among the candidates over whether to push for a federal abortion ban.

Ms Haley, the only woman on stage, called on her opponents to be honest with voters that a federal law that imposes an abortion ban on all states would likely never get through the narrowly divided Congress. She said the issue should be sent back to the states. She also made a personal appeal.

“We need to stop demonising this issue,” Ms Haley said.

Ramaswamy takes centre stage

Vivek Ramaswamy tried to show he wasn’t a regular politician and started to throw elbows.

He slammed his rivals as “super PAC puppets” who were using “ready-made, pre-prepared slogans” to attack him.

03:55 AM BST

We're into the rapid-fire round

Mike Pence is asked whether politicians should be compelled to take a mental health test. He jokes everyone in Washington DC should take a mental health test, but says Americans can make their own mind up.

Vivek Ramaswamy also opposes mental acuity tests.

Ron DeSantis is asked about mandatory military service. He says it should be voluntary and references his own service.

The segment wraps up with Chris Christie getting a UFO question. Bit of a curveball.

“I get the UFO question? Come on,” he jokes.

03:53 AM BST

Trump lays into his biggest GOP critics

Mr Trump used the start of his 46-minute interview with Tucker Carlson to attack his rivals.

He branded former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson “nasty” and “weak and pathetic”.

Mr Hutchinson was the only candidate not to put up his hand when they were asked if they would support Mr Trump if he became the party’s nominee, even if he were to be convicted in a court of law.

He also said he used to be friendly with Chris Christie but never trusted him.

“I never gave him the job. And that’s one of the reasons he feels so hurt and so betrayed,” he said.

03:43 AM BST

'We need education not indoctrination'

Ron DeSantis is coming alive as the debate turns to his favourite subject, classroom culture wars.

He runs through a few of his greatest hits, such as eliminating gender ideology and critical race theory from schools.

He said: “The decline in education is one of the major reasons why our country is in decline. We need education in this country, not indoctrination in this country.”

There are huge cheers from the audience.

Ron DeSantis

03:28 AM BST

Ukraine exposes GOP divisions

Mr Trump has described funding Kyiv as a costly endeavour that is not necessarily in the US national interest. He claims he would end the war within days by striking a deal.

Several candidates are echoing that position tonight, including Vivek Ramaswamy, who argues America should be stopping the “invasion” of illegal immigration on its own borders rather than international borders.

The foreign policy hawks - including Nikki Haley and Mike Pence - get heated as they reiterate their support for Ukraine.

Mr Pence finally finds his rhythm as he launches into a tirade against Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“We achieve peace through strength,” he said. There are loud cheers from the crowd, who then boo Mr Ramaswamy as he gives his rebuttal.

“You are choosing a murderer,” Ms Haley tells Mr Ramaswamy in reference to Mr Putin, saying his lack of foreign policy experience “shows”.

Mr Pence and another candidate on stage, Chris Christie, have both visited Ukraine this year and met with the country’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ron DeSantis has tried to avoid being pinned down on the issue and has very little to say during the exchange.

03:10 AM BST

Trump: The elephant ‘not in the room’

And finally, an hour into the debate, the Fox moderators ask the candidates to address the elephant “not in the room” - Donald Trump.

It is surprising it has taken so long for Mr Trump to come up given he is the overwhelming frontrunner in the race.

Fox News shows a live shot of Fulton County Jail, where the former president will be surrendering tomorrow.

The candidates are asked to raise their hands if they would still support Mr Trump as the nominee if he is convicted.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s hand bolts up in the air, followed by almost every other candidate on stage.

Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley raise their hands in response to a question if they would support Mr Trump - AP

Ron DeSantis raised his hand after a very long pause.

Chris Christie is the most vocal anti-Trump candidate on stage. He calls his conduct “beneath” the office of the presidency.

There’s a mixture of boos and cheers from the audience, but the boos grow louder and drown him out.

Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor, did not raise his hand and also volleys some attacks on Mr Trump.

02:48 AM BST

Abortion is a thorny issue

All of the candidates are being asked about their stance on abortion.

This is a difficult issue for Republicans as voters in the primary favour tougher restrictions than the general electorate.

All of the candidates declare they are “pro-life” in their responses, but few of them are willing to be specific on where they draw the line on abortion bans.

There is a huge difference between a six-week ban - which Ron DeSantis has brought into effect in Florida - and a 15-week ban.

02:46 AM BST

Nikki Hayley quotes Margaret Thatcher

Nikki Hayley - the only woman on stage - jumps in as Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy squabble.

She offers a pointed contrast. “This is exactly why Margaret Thatcher said, ‘If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman,’” she said.

02:44 AM BST

Biden campaign chimes in

The president appeared to respond to Vivek Ramaswamy’s claim that “climate change is a hoax”.

Climate change is real, by the way. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2023

02:39 AM BST

Nikki Haley attacks Trump

Nikki Haley has launched a surprising attack on Donald Trump - the first of the night.

Ms Haley is accusing the Trump administration of adding trillions of dollars to the national debt.

“Our kids are never going to forgive us for this,” she said.

Nikki Haley at the debate

02:34 AM BST

Chris Christie attacks Ramaswamy

The former New Jersey governor has jumped in and accuses Mr Ramaswamy of sounding like AI service ChatGPT, calls him an “amateur” and likens him to Barack Obama.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie

02:27 AM BST

Vivek Ramaswamy introduces himself to voters

Vivek Ramaswamy has a centre spot on stage because he’s surged to somewhere between second and third place in recent polls.

But he starts by introducing himself to Americans watching at home because he knows many of them still don’t know him.

He opens his first answer with: “So first, let me just address a question that is on everybody’s mind at home tonight. Who is this skinny guy with a funny last name and what the heck are you doing in the middle of this debate stage?”

He’s been asked why voters should trust him given his lack of political experience.

He said: “I’ll tell you I’m not a politician. You’re right about that. I’m an entrepreneur... And I do think that it’s going to take an outsider.”

02:23 AM BST

Ramaswamy locks heads with Pence

We’ve had the first fireworks of the night. Mike Pence, the former Vice President, and 37-year-old entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy spar over whether being a political newcomer or a veteran of Washington holds more value in the race, Rozina Sabur writes from Milwaukee.

“Now is not the time for on-the-job training,” Mr Pence quips, calling Mr Ramaswamy a “rookie”.

Mr Ramaswamy laughs off the jibe.

Vivek Ramaswamy at the debate

02:07 AM BST

And we’re away

There are loud cheers for all the candidates as they are introduced by Fox moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The opening question is on the cost of living.

A clip is played of Joe Biden discussing his “Bidenomics” economic policy. There are loud boos from the audience.

02:02 AM BST

Injured governor takes the stage

Doug Burgum walked in with the rest of the candidates and didn’t appear to be using crutches, despite tearing a tendon in his Achilles yesterday.

It wasn’t clear whether the North Dakota governor would make it onto the stage when I spoke to his campaign staff earlier today.

They said they were keeping their “fingers crossed”.

If Mr Burgum is struggling, he isn’t showing it just yet. We will see how he does after two hours on stage.

02:01 AM BST

Trump say sat out of debate as didn't want 'eight people screaming at me'

Tucker Carlson has dropped his interview with Donald Trump.

Asked why he didn’t attend tonight’s debate, he said: “I just felt it would be more appropriate not to do the debate. I don’t think it’s right to do it. If you’re leaning by 50, 60... one point. I’m leading by 70 points...

“And I’m gonna have eight people 10 people, whoever made the debate, I don’t know how many it is, but I’m gonna have all these people screaming at me shouting questions at me, all of which I love answering I love doing, but it doesn’t make sense to do them so I’ve taken a pass.”

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

01:54 AM BST

Candidates enter the arena

The candidates have just taken to the stage here in Milwaukee.

They all look slightly awkward and are smiling nervously as they pose for photos.

Nikki Haley, the only woman on stage, is standing out in a light blue outfit in a sea of dark suits.

01:51 AM BST

Bullish Team Trump

Mr Trump’s team is bullish ahead of tonight’s debate. His spokesman Steven Cheung tells me it’s inevitable that the former president will be the nominee.

Here’s a bit more from Mr Cheung at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee:

“He’s gonna go up against whoever the Democrats are gonna put up - whether it’s [Joe] Biden or Kamala [Harris] or whoever it is - and he’s gonna win. And we see what’s happening with the economy, the poll numbers.

“I mean, President Trump is taking it to Biden, and it’s reflected in the poll numbers.

“President Trump has shown that he can steamroll through the establishment, through the donor class, through four indictments and his poll numbers keep going up and up and up.”

01:50 AM BST

Biden campaign to plug ad during debate coverage

The president is ramping up his advertising presence in the middle of the GOP debate as the race for 2024 kicks off.

Joe Biden’s campaign booked around $250,000 airtime on Fox News today, AdImpact data shows, CNN reports.

01:46 AM BST

Vivek Ramaswamy has a 'glass jaw'

I asked Dan Eberhart, a major donor for Ron DeSantis for a prediction on how tonight will unfold.

He believes Ron DeSantis will “overperform” expectations. And he thinks Vivek Ramaswamy will turn out to have a “glass jaw”.

It underscores the DeSantis team’s strategy tonight: take every opportunity to hammer the 38-year-old entrepreneur.

Mr Ramaswamy has seen a remarkable rise in the polls and is challenging the Florida governor’s 2nd place position in the race.

01:44 AM BST

Ron DeSantis braces for a pile-on during tonight's debate

The Florida governor, who initially sold himself as Donald Trump’s natural successor, will likely be targeted by his rivals this evening.

But with his polling numbers having nosedived since his botched Twitter launch, the debate is the final opportunity to reignite his campaign and silence his doubters.

Read Deputy US Editor Rozina Sabur’s analysis on why the other seven candidates are likely to turn on Mr DeSantis.

01:41 AM BST

Trump: “sparks will fly” during interview

The former president has been trying to drum up excitement for his sit down with Mr Carlson this evening by posting on Truth Social.

01:38 AM BST

‘You’ll see a Trump victory tonight’

I had a chat with Donald Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, outside the debate arena in Milwaukee tonight.

The main man might be staying away, but the Trump team is out in force to ensure he is represented tonight.

I asked Mr Cheung if there was any downside to Mr Trump being absent.

He said: “I don’t think it matters what anyone does on the campaign stage.

“What you’ll see on X tonight, is a very focused President Trump. He’s not being guardrailed by 90-second canned debate responses, he’s giving thoughtful answers.

“He’s giving a wide range of answers on a number of different topics. So you’ll see a Trump victory.”

01:36 AM BST

Tucker Carlson’s bid to snatch viewers from Fox News

Not only is the Trump/Carlson interview an opportunity for the former president to try steal attention away from his GOP rivals, but Mr Carlson is waging a battle of his own.

The Republican debate will air on Fox News, which parted ways with its then top presenter Mr Carlson earlier this year.

In a teaser shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Carlson took a jab at his former employer, saying: “Trump approached us about having a conversation for a larger audience than he’s received on cable news”.

In the second promotional clip, Mr Trump said: “We’re doing this interview, but we’ll get bigger ratings using this crazy forum that you are using then probably the debate.”

01:33 AM BST

Inside DeSantis’ debate prep

Ron DeSantis has been studiously preparing for tonight’s debate. The Florida governor has built a reputation for being a wooden performer.

His debating during his 2022 re-election bid was underwhelming to say the least - and presidential-level debates require a much higher calibre performance.

His team have brought on Brett O’Donnell, the greatly esteemed Republican debate guru, to help him and he’s been studiously preparing for weeks.

Mr DeSantis’ team are expecting him to be a top target for attacks tonight and we’re told he’ll have some sharp retorts prepared in response.

01:29 AM BST

Doug Burgum will take part in tonight’s debate

It was unclear whether the North Dakota governor, 67, was going to take to the stage this evening after he tore his Achilles’ tendon playing basketball with his aides on Tuesday.

But hours before the debate was set to start, the Republican outlier shared a picture of him walking into a studio on crutches alongside the caption “I’m in”.

01:24 AM BST

Fox appeases dog owners across the land

During the 2016 Republican primary, Fox News managed to upset a lot of dog owners with the chime it used for its debates.

Apparently, it sounded too much like a doorbell, leading viewers at home frustrated as their confused canines barked over the candidates’ answers.

The new chime, according to Politico, who got an early listen, is “dog-safe”. It is apparently somewhere between a “front-desk bell” and a “game show” sound.

01:23 AM BST

Who are the eight Republican candidates taking part in tonight's debate?

With less than six months to go until voting begins in Iowa, there remains a crowded field of Republican candidates running for the White House.

Read our Deputy US Editor Rozina Sabur’s guide to all the GOP hopefuls who will appear on stage this evening, as well other candidates who have announced their bids.

01:18 AM BST

Trump puts out “Ron DeSantimonious” debate bingo

The president’s team have kicked off what is likely to be a constant stream of content mocking Ron DeSantis’s debate performance.

They have produced a bingo game to be played tonight which includes points for Mr DeSantis using the terms “woke”, “Floridians” and “folks”.

It also mocks the confusion over how Mr DeSantis pronounces his last name. The Florida governor has previously introduced himself as both “Dee-Santis” and “Duh-Santis”.

Trump team releases Ron DeSantis bingo

01:13 AM BST

Republicans and protestors flock to the debate hall in Milwaukee

Pictures from outside the debate hall show former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was pictured speaking with Donald Trump Jr.

Demonstrators dressed as the former president and Anthony Fauci wearing masks and lab coats stood outside.

Meanwhile, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 59, was seen chatting with attendees as they arrived.

Protesters dressed as Trump in Milwaukee

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 59, was seen chatting with attendees as they arrived.

01:06 AM BST

Tucker Carlson asks Trump whether his rivals will “try and kill” him in interview teaser

Topics covered by the former Fox News host during the pre-recorded chat range from Mike Pence to Jeffrey Epstein to whether there will be a civil war.

Asked whether he thinks his critics will try to kill him, Mr Trump said: “Honestly, they’re savage animals. They are people that are sick.”

Mr Trump also denounces Joe Biden as “the worst president in the history of our country” and says “I don’t think he’s gonna make it to the gate”.

Donald Trump. Tucker Carlson.

Debate Night in Bedminster

8:55pm ET pic.twitter.com/w8nGhOfEdv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 23, 2023

01:02 AM BST

Welcome to our Republican debate live blog

Thanks for joining us for live Telegraph coverage of tonight’s first Republican primary debate.

Rozina Sabur, our Deputy US Editor, is in Milwaukee, where in one hour eight presidential hopefuls will battle it out on the stage as they try to break through in the crowded candidate field.

Despite shirking the debate, frontrunner Donald Trump has not foregone the opportunity to outdo his rivals.

The former president has timed the release of a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson for the moment when the debate kicks off.

Follow along for the latest updates.

