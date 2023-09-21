Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland: New beginnings & fresh starts as rivals collide

Women's Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 13:00 BST Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

For one team it's a new beginning, for another it's a fresh start.

A rivalry like Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is unique, but Saturday's game between the sides has more intrigue than most.

With the Republic of Ireland's maiden World Cup coming 12 moths after Northern Ireland's appearance at Euro 2022, the similarities between the neighbours are striking.

Coming off the back off their first major tournament, where there was an injured captain and managerial controversy ahead of the tournament, the post-tournament outlook was somewhat cloudy.

Now, at different stages on their journey, they begin the inaugural Nations League against each other in Dublin.

BBC Sport takes a look at where each team sits ahead of Saturday's derby.

Oxtoby making right noises

Let's start with that new beginning. After a long, long wait things are starting to look good for Northern Ireland after the appointment of Tanya Oxtoby as their new manager.

When Kenny Shiels left his role in January, there was a void for eight months until Oxtoby, who most recently was Emma Hayes' assistant at WSL giants Chelsea, was appointed in August.

Andrew Waterworth and Gail Redmond stepped in for the interim, and defeats by Wales and Scotland were followed up by an impressive win in the Czech Republic.

It's that win in Czechia, plus glimpses in the defeats by the home nations, that leave reason for optimism with someone like Oxtoby - who has presented a clear long-term vision - at the helm.

Oxtoby, visibly enthused by her new position, inherits a squad with the hunger for more success after the Euro 2022 finals last summer, which was the country's first major tournament.

The Australian made a strong impression in her first press conference, and it is understood that positive feeling is mirrored by the players.

There's an exciting mix of experience and youth in the squad, and there's no doubt this Northern Ireland team have the potential to qualify for another major tournament.

With Oxtoby in the dugout, all eyes are now on the future and fuelling momentum that has staggered since the Euro 2022 finals.

More questions than answers for the Republic

The dynamic between former manager Vera Pauw and captain Katie McCabe caused a stir at the World Cup

For the Republic of Ireland, it may be a fresh start but there are still plenty of question marks after their World Cup adventure in the summer.

Despite the highs of reaching a first major tournament, Vera Pauw's exit from the role of manager has been noisy (to say the least) and has rumbled on into the Nations League.

If anyone though the topic of Pauw had been left in the summer, it was dismissed with aplomb with Diane Caldwell's astonishing press conference on Monday, where she picked apart her former manager and said the team had qualified for the World Cup 'in spite' of the Dutch woman, not because of her.

Eileen Gleeson has been handed the reigns on an interim basis (at least) and will be tasked to steady the ship. She has said she doesn't want the job full-time, but there is a strong feeling that the Nations League could be an audition for the former Glasgow City and Peamount United manager.

While Northern Ireland are settled for the foreseeable, things are less clear for the Republic. However, they are heading into the Nations League off the back of a memorable World Cup and their opener against Northern Ireland is like a homecoming in what will be a historic first game at the Aviva Stadium.

It's not all negative and the Republic squad is brimming with talent and players who will be out to prove a point.

The players, Gleeson and the FAI will be determined to park the outside noise and get the focus back on the pitch, no matter how difficult that may be.

Offering a potential back door into the next Euros, the inaugural Nations League is an opportunity for both sides. Now it is time to see who will grasp it with both hands.