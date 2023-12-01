Republic is headed to its first-ever state football championship. Here's how they did it

During Trevyor Fisher's time as Republic High School's athletics director, he's found that most coaches applying for a vacant position want to come in and try to "wow" you with a big, overbearing personality.

That wasn't Ryan Cornelsen's style.

Cornelsen, who applied to take over the Republic football program before the 2021 season, was an established program builder. He had nearly 100 more wins than he had losses across an 18-year career. He had league championships. He even had a state runner-up finish.

He was what Republic needed.

"He's been there and he's done it," Fisher remembered. "He's got the game plan. He's got a quiet confidence about him. Then you look at what he's been able to accomplish on paper and you finally get to meet him in person, you can see how that correlates with how he gets kids to believe in what he's doing."

That belief was on display last Saturday during Republic's fourth-ever trip to the Class 5 state semifinals. Late in the game, with their backs against the wall trying to hold on to a late one-point lead against one of the most storied programs in the state's history, senior linebacker Kendell Curbow got to the quarterback who flipped the ball into the air. Sophomore linebacker Kaleb Norman slid in to intercept the pass, sending the Tigers to the school's first-ever state championship game.

The Republic Tigers celebrate after beating the Webb City Cardinals in the semifinal game of state football in Republic on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

"This team has put in a lot of work," Cornelsen said. "They put in a lot of time, and this group believes in each other. They're not scared of anything. They just think we're going to go in there and win. We put in the time and a good plan that they believed in, and the good Lord's blessed us, for sure."

Three years of hard work and belief led to Republic winning its biggest game in school history and it will have a chance at another. The Tigers will play Cardinal Ritter on Friday at 7 p.m. at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia in the Class 5 state championship.

"It's an amazing feeling," Cornelsen said. "It's a great group of kids and parents and just something for our whole community. I told the kids that they lit a spark this week and that if we won this one, it'd be a flame. If you look out here, there's a lot of excited people."

How Ryan Cornelsen established a new program

Republic head coach Ryan Cornelsen during the Tigers 47-12 win over Neosho in the season opener at Republic High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Following the 2020 season, Republic needed a spark. It hadn't won more than three games since 2015 and would either lose its district quarterfinal game or win and advance to lose to the higher seed the following week. A growing school and community were hungry for success on the football field.

Enter Cornelsen, who was looking for his next opportunity. He had never visited Springfield or been down to Branson to see a show or visit Silver Dollar City. He had never been to Republic but conversations with its administration made him think the area would be a good fit for him and his family.

Republic felt the same way about Cornelsen when he pitched his vision to change the Tigers football program.

Among other things, Cornelsen's plan started with an overhaul in the way Republic trained in the offseason. He looked at the weight room and pitched the idea of changing from a power-lifting structure to a velocity-based system. It was going to be expensive to change all of the equipment but Republic was committed to getting it done. He also wanted to change how Republic went about its summer and fall camp while trying to build excitement into a team that needed it.

"They were excited about something different," Cornelsen said. "I think that's been a huge part of our, not just football, but overall our athletes' success. It's been changing over the last three years."

Cornelsen was hired as Republic's coach in February 2021 and wanted to start immediately. He had to finish out his contract teaching in Kansas but he decided to hop in the car and make the long drive to Republic at least two times a week.

He wanted to establish the needed relationships before the summer started and get a jump start on trying to turn the program around.

"I wanted to go into the summer with them knowing who I was and not still the new coach," Cornelsen said. "You have to be here. Some kids were still playing baseball and some were running track so I didn't get to know all of them but there were kids who showed up the days I was going to be here after school. We would get to do some footwork and things like that. I just didn't want to be the new guy again."

"You could definitely tell he was very committed," standout senior guard Carter Nation said. "I think that motivated all of us to really buy in and get committed like him. It just kept compounding into everybody on this football field really wanting to win for each other, not necessarily themselves."

"You can't expect that," Fisher added. "I think when you hire someone that you know will have that dedication, I wasn't surprised at all. But that's not something that you expect. You want to get two feet on the ground as quick as possible and get to know the kids and get to know the community and how things work around here. Just getting the lay of the land was very beneficial for him and getting that head start."

When the Tigers started to believe they were capable of anything

It didn't take long for the football team, and community, to buy into Cornelsen and what he was building.

His first game, a 47-12 win over Neosho, saw the stands filled as the Tigers debuted their wishbone offense. They rushed for 431 yards and three different runners scored touchdowns in an early sign of what was to come.

When it was time to celebrate, the crowd chanted their new coach's name. He couldn't help but let out a smile.

"After one game, it's exciting," Cornelsen said following the game. "But the reality is that it's all about the kids. I appreciate the student section, but I didn't make a tackle and I didn't make a run. The kids did a great job."

At the end of the season, the Tigers had a 6-5 record but couldn't beat the best of the best in a loaded Central Ozark Conference. The likes of Webb City, Nixa, Carthage and Joplin still proved to be too much but the belief was growing.

Momentum carried into 2022. The Tigers started 4-3 with losses to Carthage, Webb City and Joplin but that didn't keep them from thinking they could go up against undefeated Nixa and hand it its first loss of the season.

An overtime thriller ended with quarterback Wyatt Woods throwing the ball to Gunner Ellison for a two-point conversion and the win. The 36-35 marquee win saw the Tigers go 7 for 7 on fourth-down conversions and rush for 340 yards.

A few weeks later, Republic went to Webb City and beat the Cardinals for the first time in program history. Its season ended the following week against state semifinalist Carthage to finish the year 8-4.

"When we beat Nixa, that was one of those moments where I was like 'Whoa, we can beat these really good teams, we can win these big games,'" Nation said. "And then we ended up beating Webb and it just kind of compounded from there. I think all of us felt really confident in our abilities to go out and do something big."

The greatest season in Republic football history

With the highest expectations Republic had in more than 30 years, the Tigers entered the 2023 season motivated to make history.

Nation, who had dreamt of wearing a Tigers uniform since he watched games from the stands as a middle-schooler, never imagined what the year would bring.

Packed crowds from opening night suddenly made Republic the place to be to watch a game. A thrilling goal-line stand saw Republic knock off Carthage on opening night. A high level of play continued throughout the regular season with the Tigers finishing 7-2 with a loss to Webb City and one to Nixa, which kicked a game-winning field goal at the horn.

Postseason wins followed with victories over Parkview and Willard before traveling to undefeated Lebanon. The Tigers felt like they had more fans in the stands than the Yellowjackets did. Republic made the plays in the end to come out with a 35-32 district championship victory — the school's first since 2005.

More history followed with a 28-21 win over Helias Catholic to advance to the school's fourth-ever state semifinal appearance. Cornelsen was aggressive with onside kicks, Woods made magic with his legs and the defense made a stand in the end to pull off the victory and get another shot at Webb City.

In the state semifinals, Republic scored the go-ahead touchdown on the final play of the third quarter in front of a standing-room-only crowd. It was quite the difference between crowds from district quarterfinal losses in the past to the ones Republic had watching state quarterfinal and semifinal victories two weeks in a row.

After the defense got the interception in the game's final minutes to secure the Tigers a trip to its first state championship, the students rushed the field and celebrated a game Republic won't forget.

"I always wanted to be good but I think in the back of my mind, I had no clue that we were going to get to this level," Nation said. "I think that we kept working hard but I still think it's a surprise to some of us that we got up to playing at this level and being this good."

"I've been a head coach for 21 years now," Cornelsen said. "I've played in state championships and I've played in a lot of big games and nothing compared to the environment like it was the last two Saturdays with the outpouring of this community. I tell them a lot that not everybody gets to play in an environment like that and live in a community that's this excited."

How Republic football has changed the school

The Republic Tigers celebrate with members of the student section after beating the Webb City Cardinals in the semifinal game of state football in Republic on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

The buzz in the hallways at Republic High School in recent days has reminded Fisher, the school's athletics director, of what it was like when he was on the sideline coaching the boys' basketball teams to state championship victories in 2013 and 2014.

Everyone feels like a part of Republic's run — from the students in the student section to the JROTC program to the cheerleaders, to the band.

"It doesn't just help football," Fisher said. "It helps all of our athletic teams. It gives them the perspective that if they keep working hard, they can get there as well. Obviously, our basketball programs have had a lot of success, our baseball programs have had a lot of success. It's kind of nice to see football getting up there and having their chance to do that as well. It just sets the tone for the entire year."

A pep rally for the team was held Thursday along with a parade through the hallways of the middle school. The City of Republic is giving the team a police escort out of the city and businesses around the community have good luck signs on their billboards and windows.

Republic's Wyatt Woods carries the ball against the Webb City Cardinals in the semifinal game of state football on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. The Tigers beat the Cardinals 21-20.

"It's really brought the community together and it's pretty crazy to see the amount of people from yesteryear in the '80s and '90s that have come back to support this team," Fisher said.

Republic will play its final game of a magical 2023 football season on Friday night in Columbia against undefeated Cardinal Ritter, the defending Class 3 state champion. The Lions have Division I talent all over the field and will present the Tigers with their biggest challenge yet.

Led by Nation, Woods, James Rexroat, Caide White, Kanon Krol and many others, the three-year rise of the Republic program will culminate with its first-ever appearance in the state championship game. Win or lose, it's a season that the entire Republic community won't soon forget.

"It's going to be a tall task," Cornelsen said. "But at the end of the day, our kids know we're going to figure out what they do best, try to take it away and go play as hard as we can and see if we can make something happen."

