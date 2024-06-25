Repubblica: Milan, West Ham and Aston Villa ask about Lazio full-back

AC Milan are one of many clubs that have shown an interest in signing Luca Pellegrini who is currently on loan at Lazio, according to a report.

This morning’s edition of La Repubblica (via MilanNews) reports that Pellegrini’s future at Lazio is up in the air despite the fact that he joined them on a two-year loan with the option to make the deal permanent last summer, which becomes an obligation if certain conditions are met.

The left-back made 26 appearances across all competitions last season for the Biancoceleste, amassing one goal and one assist, but the departure of Maurizio Sarri as the head coach has naturally changed the plans in terms of squad construction.

Lazio have already received several expressions of interest related to the 25-year-old, with the paper stating that West Ham and Aston Villa have come forward from the Premier League, plus Real Betis in LaLiga.

Milan have come forward too, given the management have been looking for a deputy to Theo Hernandez for some time. At the moment, however, Lazio have rejected all the approaches and have postponed a decision until next few weeks.

The idea of ​​the head coach Marco Baroni seems to be to count on Pellegrini but at the same time the capital club are in negotiations with Verona over Juan Cabal, a player expressly requested by the new manager.