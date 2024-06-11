Repubblica: Milan surpass Juventus’ salary offer to Rabiot – the situation

AC Milan are determined to sign Adrien Rabiot to give Paulo Fonseca a welcome gift, a report claims, and they have offered more than Juventus in terms of salary.

It was MilanNews who first reported yesterday afternoon that Milan had lodged an enquiry with Rabiot’s entourage, given that his contract with Juventus is expiring and there is the need to add another midfielder.

According to La Repubblica, Milan want to give a midfielder to Fonseca, who will soon officially become the new head coach. The Joshua Zirzkee deal is being finalised for €50m (€40m to Bologna, €10m commissions and a €4.5m net deal for the player), and then it will be time for a midfield signing.

The paper report that Juve want to keep Rabiot and have made him an offer of €7m net per season, but Milan are offering more than that. They have been talking to his entourage for a while now and are very tempted by the chance to land him on a free.

Milan’s bid is €7.5m net and the feeling is that the decision will come down to Rabiot, who continues to also be linked with a move to the Premier League too where they have no problem paying high wages.