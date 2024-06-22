Repubblica: Milan and Inter left ‘impressed’ by WeBuild San Siro pitch

A meeting took place yesterday between the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala and the two clubs AC Milan and Inter to discuss the WeBuild San Siro plan.

Sala has made no secret of his repeated efforts to make the two Milanese clubs rethink their stance on moving away from the iconic stadium, and some months ago a big San Siro renovation plan was put forward.

The long-standing message from the Diavolo is that a move is preferred, especially with Gerry Cardinale wanting to create a new iconic stadium for the club, and he has stated this will have significantly boost the commercial income of the club.

Nonetheless, La Repubblica (via PianetaMilan) report that the two clubs have been left ‘impressed’ by the project that was put forward yesterday, which provides for a complete renovation of the entire first tier, plus a restaurant, museum and other amenities.

Outside the ground the firm would like to increase the parking capacity while the second and third tier will only get maintenance work. How much could it cost? The initial hypothesis envisaged an outlay of close to €400m.

Those present did not want to make any statements when leaving the city hall and even during the meeting no one spoke out. In fact, there was no response from the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri, who will now evaluate things.

The main concern of the two clubs was to understand if and possibly how they could continue to play at San Siro even during the works, obviously without having to give up the sale of an excessive number of tickets.

From this point of view, the two managements were reassured because the work would proceed in segments, with a cut each time of a few thousand seats per match (5000/6000).