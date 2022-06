Reps from Brittney Griner’s WNBA team meet with State Department officials

WASHINGTON (AP) State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner‘s WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star’s monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended.

The administration has previously said that its working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard mentioned the meeting on Sunday after the Mercury’s 99-90 win over the Washington Mystics.

“I hope it’s not just a show, to say they briefed us, which I’m afraid of,” she said. “Hopefully, it’s something that shows positive progress and we learn something new that helps us learn more about how we’re going to bring our teammate home.”

