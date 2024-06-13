Representatives provide urgent clarity after claims Manchester City triggered £100 million release clause of Newcastle star

Manchester City and Newcastle United have both denied suggestions that the £100 million release clause of Bruno Guimaraes was activated on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who has a £100 million release clause active during the month of June, has been linked with a move to Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain this month, with Newcastle United potentially being forced into selling the midfielder due to financial constraints.

The midfielder moved to Tyneside for £40 million from Lyon in January 2022, but could depart St James’ Park this summer, despite featuring in 37 of Newcastle’s Premier League matches this term.

Guimaraes was directly involved in 15 Premier League goals last season and also featured in all six UEFA Champions League matches for Newcastle, with the midfielder set to represent Brazil at the Copa America in the United States this summer.

The Brazilian has a limited period to complete a £100 million exit from St James’ Park, as his current contract allows a set-price departure until Monday 24th June.

Reports on social media claimed that Manchester City had activated the release clause of Guimaraes on Wednesday evening, suggesting that the Sky Blues were set to pay a nine-figure transfer sum for the second time.

The claims have been dismissed by all three parties however, with journalist Lee Ryder reporting that both Manchester City and representative’s of Guimaraes have rejected suggestions the £100 million fee was paid.

Newcastle have also ‘stayed cool’ despite the reports online, although club executives are reportedly ‘beginning to grow tired’ of the the transfer links.

Guimaraes is one of the Blues’ top midfield targets for the summer transfer window, with Pep Guardiola expected to make additions in several areas ahead of the new campaign, amid growing interest from Saudi Arabia in a number of the Blues’ first-team players.