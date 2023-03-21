Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is free to speak with other teams. He currently isn’t. But someone on his behalf has.

Per multiple sources, a representative for Jackson has contacted more than one team in an effort to spark negotiations aimed at a possible offer sheet. The representative is not certified by the NFL Players Association.

As one source explained it, the person has said that Jackson does not want a fully-guaranteed contract. Some regard this as a possible exercise in semantics, with Jackson still wanting a very significant amount fully guaranteed — up to $200 million or more — with one more more non-guaranteed years on the back end.

Another source said that the representative is telling other teams that Lamar is ready to move on from the Ravens.

Obviously, the Ravens would have the ability to match any offer sheet signed by Jackson.

Last year, the NFL specifically instructed teams not to negotiate with representatives not certified by the NFLPA, when Saint Omni was allegedly contacting teams on behalf of then-Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

“Clubs are reminded that, under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, Player Contracts may only be negotiated with the player, if he is acting on his own behalf, or with the player’s NFLPA certified agent,” the August 2022 memo explained.

We’re told that the NFLPA is aware of the situation. It’s unclear whether the league was. It now is, if anyone at 345 Park Avenue (hello) is reading these words.

Representative not certified by NFLPA has contacted multiple teams on behalf of Lamar Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk