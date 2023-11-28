‘We will represent this university with pride’ Everything new Texas A&M HC Mike Elko had to say during his Introductory Press Conference

The Ford Hall of Champions was the venue selected to introduce the 30th head coach of the Texas A&M Football team. A&M President Mark Welsh and Athletic Director Ross Bjork gave the new head coach a glowing introduction before Elko took the podium.

The theme of the introductory press conference was blue-collar work ethic and offensive innovation. Coach Elko knows a thing or two about hard work, from growing up in a trailer park in New Jersey to winning an Ivy League championship as a player at the University of Pennsylvania.

Elko will bring accountability and culture to a program that seemed to be lacking these characteristics over the last few years. Holding on to Elijah Robinson would be a great first step at keeping some of the positive attributes he brings to the team.

Lastly, while it might not be the “headline” hire some might have wanted, it is now the correct hire for this team. We look forward to watching Coach Elko build his staff and getting the program in the position to take the next step forward.

Elijah Robinson is the glue that's kept this team together they past few weeks

“Let me start by saying thank you to our interim head coach Elijah Robinson. I saw him bring the joy back to Aggie football… I want Coach Robinson to know that he and the players made us all very, very proud.”

– Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III

The Aggie Network is powerful and known worldwide

“He understands the power of the Aggie Network and the positive influence it will have on his players literally forever. I know that because he told me that.”

– Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III

Elko will bring in a new culture intio Aggieland

“I was just in that team meeting with Coach Elko, and there will be a culture of accountability and strong leadership.”

– Texas A&M University AD Ross Bjork

Mike Elko has been able to progress with the times and looks to have a fresh offense

“We got it right. Coach Mike Elko is a modern day and innovative college football coach with a blue-collar mentality.”

– Texas A&M University AD Ross Bjork

Aggieland is glad to have you back

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be back at this great institution. I couldn’t be more excited to be back.”

– Mike Elko

Being a head coach puts a lot of stress on a family and Elko acknowledges as much

“To my wife, my absolute rock, who has been through this with me from day one in the beginning… In every step along the way, she has been by my side and supporting me through this.” To his three children: “It is a tough life to be a football coach, and the sacrifices that they have made to allow me to be here today is unique.”

– Mike Elko

There are no secrets to success in football just the grind

“There is no elevator. There is no button you push to get to the top of college football. There is a stair you have to climb every single day to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

– Mike Elko

Availability and adaptability are 90% of the formula

“We are going to develop a blue-collar mentality. We will adapt to the modern era of college football and all that that means.”

– Mike Elko

Not only will Coach Elko develop football players, but men as well

“We will develop men, we will graduate players, and we will win championships on the field on Saturdays.”

– Mike Elko

The Mike Elko era of football is here.

