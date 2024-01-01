Repot: DeVonta Smith dealing with mild ankle sprain, set for more tests on Monday

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith was spotted using crutches and a walking boot on his right foot in the aftermath of Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Smith is dealing with only a mild ankle sprain that is not considered a major injury.

Smith is set for more tests on Monday.

In his third season out of Alabama, Smith has 81 catches for 1,066 yards with seven touchdowns this season. He’s never missed a game in his young career.

Philadelphia has already clinched a playoff berth, but the club will need to beat the Giants and get some help in order to win the NFC East for a second year in a row.