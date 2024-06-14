Reports De Zerbi has agreement in principle with Marseille

Former Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi reportedly has an agreement in principle to take over as head coach of Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille, and is now discussing the finer details of his contract, according to reports on Friday morning.

De Zerbi nearing Marseille move

As per James Horncastle and The Athletic, Marseille have an ‘informal’ agreement with the former Brighton man over a contract and are now in the final stages before an official agreement is reached.

Recent reports in Italy suggest that the French outfit are prepared to hand over a three-year contract.

De Zerbi, who left his position with Brighton by mutual consent at the end of the 2023-24 season, has previously said that he hopes to find a new club before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

His Brighton exit reportedly came down to a disagreement in transfer policy with Seagulls owner and chairman Tony Bloom.

De Zerbi left Brighton without compensation, and the Premier League side are also entitled to remunerations should the coach immediately start over with a new club.

Calciomercato.com had recently reported that Marseille are prepared to pay Brighton a fee of €6m to secure De Zerbi’s services.