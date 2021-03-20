Reports: New York Giants, WR Kenny Golladay agree to 4-year deal

Reports: Giants, Kenny Golladay agree to 4-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The New York Giants have reportedly reached a deal with free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Saturday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report that Golladay and the Giants reached afour-year, $72 million deal, with $40 million guaranteed for the 27-year-old.

The former Lions star wide receiver became a free agent this year after his rookie deal expired. The deal concludes the search for quarterback Daniel Jones' No. 1 option, as the Giants look to contend in the NFC East in 2021.

It also leaves multiple other teams reportedly vying for Golladay's services with one less option in free agency. The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens were all linked with the Pro Bowl wideout.

The Washington Football team was among the teams searching for an addition at wide out, but they found their solution in Curtis Samuel, beating out the Giants for the former Panther on Wednesday.

In 47 career games, Golladay has recorded 183 receptions for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 receiver has proven to be one of the best playmakers in the league but has had little opportunity to shine in Detroit.