Reports: Yankees used dugout phone, replay room to steal signs in 2015-16

Long before the well-documented Houston Astros sign-stealing scheme, the New York Yankees utilized dugout telephones and a relay system from their replay review room to steal opposing signs in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, according to a sealed letter obtained by multiple news organizations on Tuesday.

The Houston Chronicle and SNY obtained copies of the 2017 letter from Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred that the Yankees have fought to keep under seal as part of a class-action lawsuit filed by daily fantasy sports players seeking damages from the well-publicized Astros and Boston Red Sox sign-stealing schemes in 2017 and 2018.

Two seasons before the Astros' infamous trash-can banging scheme, which utilized a center field camera and video monitor placed in a dugout-adjacent tunnel, the Yankees hatched their own sign-stealing system.

NL WEST: 107-win Giants have what it takes to top Dodgers again

MLB 2022: Teams get another break on pitcher limits

According to the letter, staffers "physically relayed" pitch information to the Yankees dugout during home games at Yankee Stadium; similar tactics on the road proved more challenging, requiring the team to “orally provide real-time information” via dugout phones.

The letter – and the investigation that exposed its scheme – came about after MLB's 2017 investigation into the Red Sox using Apple watches in their dugout to relay opposing signs. The team was fined an unspecified amount for that violation but of greater note, MLB general managers were warned that stealing signs by electronic means would result in greater punishment, and that GMs were charged with informing their managers of the consequences.

The Yankees reached the postseason in 2015.

That development proved crucial in November 2019, when a report in The Athletic detailed the Astros' elaborate sign-stealing scheme, which continued through their run to the 2017 World Series title and into the 2018 season.

In January 2020, MLB concluded that investigation and suspended GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for a year; Astros owner Jim Crane fired them shortly thereafter. Alex Cora, the Astros bench coach in 2017 and Red Sox's manager in 2018, also was suspended for the 2020 season, but returned to Boston's dugout in 2021.

Story continues

Following the 2018 season, MLB deployed monitors to ensure information was not passed from video replay rooms to dugouts.

As part of the Apple Watch investigation, a former Yankees staffer and a Red Sox player who'd previously played for the Yankees revealed to MLB investigators the details of the Yankees' scheme. Their 2015 team won 87 games and lost in the AL wild card game - to the Astros, who made the first of seven playoff appearances over eight seasons.

The 2015-16 Yankees squad included two players – Carlos Beltran and Brian McCann – who'd go on to play for the 2017 Astros. Beltran, now a YES Network commentator, resigned as Mets manager in 2020 after it was revealed he was, as a player, the ringleader in the Astros' 2017 scheme.

The letter's contents, above all, confirm the long-held suspicions of many players that cheating predated – and was far more prevalent than – the Astros' 2017 scheme. Since then, current and former Astros players have endured the brunt of fan and media criticism.

Red Sox starter Chris Sale was among a chorus of players who noted earlier this month that stripping the 2017 Astros of their title was folly, given the widespread use of electronics over the last decade.

"If the Astros were the only team doing it, then yeah, take it back," Sale said. "I know for a fact they weren't. All these people pointing fingers: Well, hey, take a check in the mirror real quick. Make sure that you and your team weren't doing something."

Sale's comments came after Astros GM Brian Cashman told The Athletic that the only thing that prevented the 2017 Yankees from a World Series title was "something that was so illegal and horrific."

And took place one year after the Yankees employed similar tactics.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yankees letter confirms team was cheating in 2015-16, per report