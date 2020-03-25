Reports: WR Sharpe agrees to deal with Vikings

Free-agent wide receiver Tajae Sharpe agreed to a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not divulged for Sharpe, who will look to help the Vikings overcome the departure of receiver Stefon Diggs.

Minnesota sent Diggs and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills earlier this month in exchange for three selections in the 2020 draft -- first, fifth and sixth rounds -- plus a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Sharpe, 25, recorded 25 receptions for 329 yards and a career-high four touchdowns last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Sharpe has 92 catches for 1,167 yards and eight scores in 47 career games since the Titans selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He missed the entire 2017 season with a right foot injury.

Sharpe will have big shoes to fill in attempting to replace Diggs, who set a career high last season with 1,130 receiving yards. Diggs had 63 catches, six of them for touchdowns, while playing in 15 games, all of them starts. Diggs added four receptions for 76 yards and a score in two playoff games.

In addition to Adam Thielen, the Vikings also have Bisi Johnson, Chad Beebe, Bralon Addison, Alexander Hollins, Dillon Mitchell and Davion Davis at the position.

--Field Level Media