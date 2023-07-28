Reports: White Sox deal relief pitcher Kendall Graveman to Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's been a busy trade deadline season for the Chicago White Sox, and it's continued with a vengeance on Friday afternoon as the South Siders have reportedly struck another deal.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the White Sox are in agreement on a deal that will send relief pitcher Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a deal that will send right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman to the Astros, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2023

The trade sends Kendall Graveman to Houston near the trade deadline for the second time in just three seasons, as he was previously a rental acquisition by the Astros in a deal with the Seattle Mariners in 2021.

Graveman signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the White Sox as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season, and was seen as giving the then-reigning AL Central champions one of the league's premier bullpens.

While the White Sox have failed to compete for a playoff spot during Graveman's tenure, the 32-year-old right-hander has been solid during his time on the South Side.

Across 110 appearances the past two seasons, Graveman has posted a 3.30 ERA with 14 saves and 108 strikeouts in 109 innings while only yielding the home run ball 11 times.

As for the White Sox, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that they will receive catcher 25-year-old catcher Korey Lee in return.

The #WhiteSox are getting catcher Korey Lee from the #Astros for reliever Kendall Graveman — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2023

Lee has 12 games of big league experience, all coming last season, while posting solid numbers with Triple-A Round Rock in 2023.

In 68 games, Lee is hitting .283/.328/.406 with 18 doubles and five home runs, giving the White Sox additional depth at a position that has greatly lacked in offensive production.

