Reports: Washington signs former Pro Bowl RB Lamar Miller to 1-year deal

Running back Lamar Miller is taking his comeback efforts to the nation’s capital, reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team on Wednesday.

The Washington Football Team is signing FA RB Lamar Miller to a 1-year deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

Miller, 29, has not rushed the ball in an NFL game since 2018. The former Pro Bowl running back averaged over 800 yards on the ground per season from 2012 to 2018 for the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in 2014 and 2016 before making the Pro Bowl in 2018. However, his career took a step back when he suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 preseason, forcing him to miss the entire year.

Washington enjoyed breakout seasons from both its top running backs Antonio Gibson (1,042 yards from scrimmage) and J.D. McKissic (954) in 2020. The team has both rushers as well as Peyton Barber (98 touches for 270 total yards) under contract for next season.

Miller actually signed with Washington off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad last season but never made it into an NFL game. He’ll look to reclaim his former success with a full offseason in offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that offensive tackle David Sharpe is returning to Washington on a one-year deal. Sharpe has appeared in 34 games (six starts) over four seasons since being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He played 10 games for Washington last season, starting two of them.