Washington Nationals trade Josh Harrison, Yan Gomes to Oakland Athletics

The re-tooling of the Washington Nationals continues as the club has sent infielder Josh Harrison and catcher Yan Gomes to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for prospects.

The Washington Nationals have acquired RHPs Richard Guasch & Seth Shuman and C Drew Millas from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for C Yan Gomes, INF/OF Josh Harrison and cash considerations.



— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 30, 2021

Washington will receive prospects C Drew Millas, RHP Seth Shuman and RHP Richard Guasch from the Oakland system in exchange for Harrison and Gomes.

The deal was first reported hours before the 4 p.m. MLB Trade Deadline, which has already seen a whirlwind of transactions from the Nationals front office.

Yesterday alone, the Nationals reportedly sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers for a wealth of prospects, Brad Hand to Toronto for a catcher, Kyle Schwarber to the Red Sox for an RHP, and Daniel Hudson to the Padres for two prospects. Washington, sitting at 47-55 and fourth place in the NL East, have sold nearly every short-term asset they have at this year’s deadline in an attempt to rebuild the roster for the future.

Washington signed Harrison to a one-year extension over the offseason after acquiring him from Detroit. This season Harrison is hitting .291 (a career best) with 52 RBIs and 50 runs over 123 games.

Gomes came into the nation’s capital as a savvy veteran, like Harrison, and was rewarded for his efforts by catching the final pitch of the 2019 World Series, courtesy of Daniel Hudson. Gomes hit .250 with 91 RBIs and 80 runs over his three-year career in Washington.