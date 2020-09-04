Reports: Washington Football Team releasing RB Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is reportedly done with the Washington Football Team as the running back will be released before Saturday’s 53-man roster deadline.

A surprise: The Washington Football Team is releasing legendary RB Adrian Peterson, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 4, 2020

Once the move is official, the 35-year-old Peterson will become a free agent. He reportedly wants to keep playing.

In two seasons in Washington, Peterson ran for 1,940 yards and 12 TDs and only missed one game. He’s fifth on NFL’s all-time rushing list with 14,216 yards.

Things looked good for Peterson in Washington when Derrius Guice was released earlier this summer. Apparently, that wasn’t the case. For now, Washington has four running backs — J.D. McKissic, Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson and Peyton Barber — in the fold.

Adrian Peterson (26) is reportedly done in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP) More

More from Yahoo Sports: