Reports: Utah State fires Gary Andersen after 0-3 start

Gary Andersen’s tenure at Utah State is reportedly over three games into the 2020 season.

According to both USA Today and ESPN, Andersen has been fired by the school. Utah State is 0-3 and lost 34-9 to Nevada on Thursday. The Aggies have been outscored 114-29 in those three losses.

Andersen was in his second tenure with the school. He was much more successful in his first stint. Andersen spent four years at USU from 2009-2012 and turned the team from 4-8 in his first two seasons to 11-2 in his final season. That catapulted him from Utah State to Wisconsin.

He spent two years with the Badgers and was 19-7 before leaving for Oregon State after his unhappiness with Wisconsin’s academic standards. He then resigned six games into the 2017 season at Oregon State. He had just a 7-23 record with the Beavers.

After he wasn’t a head coach anywhere in 2018, Utah State turned to him to replace Matt Wells after Wells left for Texas Tech. The Aggies fell from 11-2 in 2018 to 7-6 in 2019 in Andersen’s first season back.

Andersen is the second head coach to part ways with his employer in this pandemic-impacted 2020 season. Jay Hopson was out at Southern Miss after the team’s first game of the season.

Utah State coach Gary Andersen has been fired according to multiple reports. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool) More

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

