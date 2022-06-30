Reports: USC and UCLA in talks to possibly join Big Ten
USC and UCLA are in talks to potentially leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten as early as 2024, according to multiple reports
Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group dropped a news bomb on the college football world Thursday morning in tweeting that USC and UCLA are preparing to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, potentially as soon as 2024. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman followed, tweeting that he believes "there is a lot of truth" to Wilner's report. The LA Times' Ryan Kartje offered his own confirmation.
