Reports: USA women’s Olympic basketball team finalized, Caitlin Clark left off

Multiple reports said that USA basketball has chosen the 12-woman roster for the Olympic team in Paris and it does not include one of the biggest names in the sport.

The roster reportedly chosen to go to Paris for this summer’s Olympics is a collection of WNBA superstars including A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Brittney Griner, and more. Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever rookie guard who entered the WNBA after a historic college career at Iowa, was reportedly not selected to go to the Olympics.

Team USA has been utterly dominant at the Olympics winning the last seven gold medals in women’s basketball with dream rosters of WNBA superstars throughout the years.

Reported 2024 USA women’s basketball Olympic roster

The reported USA roster has combined to win 18 WNBA championships rings, four WNBA MVP awards, and made 55 all-star appearances. They will open the Olympic tournament on July 29 against Japan in Lille.

While the USA roster looks certain to dominate and win an eighth consecutive Olympic gold, the exclusion of Clark will likely be a major talking point.

Clark’s performances made sellouts the norm at Iowa and now for Indiana Fever games, which has spurred huge television ratings throughout her college career and more of the same in the WNBA. The all-time NCAA scorer was named the WNBA rookie of the month for May and is currently averaging 16.8 points per game along with six assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.8 three-pointers.

She was also the topic of widespread discussion after Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter knocked her to the floor before an inbound pass. Carter was charged with a flagrant foul in a viral incident that sparked debate. “I grew up playing basketball with the boys. It’s always been physical and feisty and you have to find a way to hold your own,” Clark said.

A women’s 3×3 basketball team is also going to Paris, which includes WNBA rookie Cameron Brink, college guard Hailey Van Lith, WNBA all-star Rhyne Howard, and Cierra Burdick. You can watch all of the Olympic basketball tournaments on NBC4 and NBC Universal channels.

