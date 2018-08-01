Reports: Tristan Thompson Punched Draymond Green at ESPYs Afterparty

For weeks, there has been a rumor in NBA circles about a fight that took place at an ESPYs afterparty involving two well–known players.

Late Tuesday, multiple media reports identified the two players as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.

Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, "about time" — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

According to the Athletic, Green and Thompson attended the party hosted by LeBron James and there were no cameras or phones allowed at the event.

Which is why everyone was stunned when Thompson, according to sources, out of nowhere attacked Green. No argument. No squaring up. No taking it outside. ‘It was a sucker punch,’ said one source who attended the party. ‘But, to be honest, it wasn’t really a punch. It was more like a shove.’

The "fight" didn't last too long as James and Warriors forward Kevin Durant intervened and broke up the altercation.

The Athletic also reported that “all involved ended up having a good time.”