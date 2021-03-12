Reports: Tom Brady signs extension through 2022 season with Tampa Bay

Tom Brady's contract now has at least two more seasons remaining on it.

According to multiple reports, Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season. Brady, 43, signed a two-year deal ahead of the 2020 season worth $50 million.

The new extension means Brady is signed in Tampa Bay through his age-45 season. According to ESPN, the new extension is a four-year deal that has three voidable years on the end of it to effectively make it a one-year extension.

The deal likely lowers Brady's cap number for the 2021 season and gives the Buccaneers more available money to sign free agents. Brady's cap number for 2021 was set to be over $28 million.

The Buccaneers are facing a salary cap crunch to retain all the key players from their Super Bowl-winning season. The team re-signed LB Lavonte David earlier in the week and is still looking to re-sign players like tight end Rob Gronkowski and pass rusher Shaq Barrett.

The Bucs also franchised wide receiver Chris Godwin earlier in the week to make sure that he stays in Tampa Bay. By keeping Godwin, the Buccaneers will keep their top two receivers from 2020. As of now, Godwin is set to make nearly $16 million on the franchise tag unless Tampa signs him to a long-term deal. With Godwin on the franchise tag, the top four players against the Bucs' salary cap are all on offense with Brady, wideout Mike Evans, Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith.

Brady going for nine Super Bowls?

Assuming Brady plays for two more seasons, he'll have the chance to win nine Super Bowls. The Bucs' win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in February gave Brady his seventh Super Bowl title and first outside of New England.

Last season, Brady completed nearly two-thirds of his passes and threw for 4,633 yards in 2020 with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Brady’s TD total was his highest since he threw for 50 in 2007 as the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season.

While Brady will be 44 in 2021, it's hard to see him slowing down anytime soon until it actually happens. Given the talent returning around him in Tampa Bay, the Bucs are likely to enter the season favored to face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl once again. And bettors really like the Bucs' chances.

Nearly a third of the money waged on the 2022 Super Bowl so far at BetMGM is on the Buccaneers.

Someone just placed a $25k bet on @BetMGM for the #Bucs to win the Super Bowl.



+800 to win $200k



33% of the Super Bowl handle is now on the Bucs. — Andrew Doughty (@DoughtyBetMGM) March 12, 2021

