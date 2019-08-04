Reports: Tom Brady’s new deal runs through 2021, includes $8 million raise this year

Tom Brady‘s next contract will tie him to the Patriots for the next three seasons, and give him an immediate pay raise.

The deal Brady and the Patriots have agreed on runs through 2021 and includes an $8 million raise this year, according to multiple reports.

Under his old deal, Brady was slated to make a $14 million base salary and another $1 million in per-game roster bonuses this season. The new deal pays him $23 million this year.

There’s no word on the full details of the contract and how much he’ll make in 2020 and 2021. Given that Brady is now 42 years old, it’s debatable whether he’ll even reach the 2021 season, when he’ll be 44. But Brady has said he sees himself playing until he’s 45, so perhaps he could not only play out this contract, but even sign another one after that.