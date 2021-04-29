Reports: Tim Tebow worked out for Jags as a TE

It seems Jacksonville is thinking outside the box when it comes to options at the tight end spot where they have a big need. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former first-round quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow worked out for the Jags as a tight end and has had discussions with them about potentially signing.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tebow was the one who reached out to the Jaguars to request a tryout. He also reportedly worked out with tight ends coach Tyler Bowen.

If the Jaguars decided to bring Tebow in, he’d be reunited with Urban Meyer, who coached him in college at Florida from 2006-09, where the pair won a national title with Tebow starting under center in 2008.

Obviously, there are some concerns. For one, Tebow has never played tight end at a competitive level, and he hasn’t been on an NFL roster, period, since 2015. After being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round in 2010, he briefly led the team on a fairly impressive playoff run in 2011.

But Denver brought in Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning after that, and Tebow was shipped off to the New York Jets, where he started just two games in 2012. He spent the 2013 and 2015 preseasons with the Patriots and Eagles, respectively, but he failed to make the final roster for both teams.

Since leaving the NFL, Tebow made an attempt at a professional baseball career, signing with the New York Mets organization. He reached Class AAA in the minor leagues and appeared in spring training for New York in 2020, hitting a home run. He was named to the Mets’ spring training roster again in 2021, but he announced his retirement from baseball in February.

It would be an interesting move for Meyer and Jacksonville, who could definitely use some help at the tight end position. After the team let 2020 free agent signing Tyler Eifert walk following one season with the Jags, new addition Chris Manhertz and returning contributor James O’Shaughnessy represent the only notable depth players at the spot.

Tebow probably isn’t the answer, and the Jaguars will probably look to draft a tight end this weekend, such as Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth. But if nothing else, bringing him in as a member of the offseason roster could make this camp even more fascinating.