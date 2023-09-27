Reports: Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman out for season, former LSU quarterback Max Johnson to take over

Texas A&M fans received the worst possible news on Monday as quarterback Conner Weigman reportedly suffered a season-ending foot injury in Saturday’s game against Auburn. The news was first reported by Billy Liucci of TexAgs and later backed up by reports from other outlets.

Initial reports after Weigman exited Saturday’s game were positive as an MRI of his ankle was apparently negative and he was deemed day-to-day. However, it seems the injury is more serious than initially thought.

With Weigman’s season likely over, former LSU quarterback Max Johnson will finish out the campaign for the Aggies. Johnson played most of Saturday’s game, finishing 7 of 11 for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Toughest of news for A&M football. Per everything I've heard since yesterday and from sources very close to situation, QB Conner Weigman's foot injury is, in fact, a season-ender for the emerging SEC star. Weight-bearing bone and roughly a 3.5 month recovery. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) September 27, 2023

Son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, Max emerged as the starter late in the season at LSU as a true freshman in 2020, making six appearances with two starts. He started all 12 games the following season in 2021 before opting to enter the transfer portal following the firing of coach Ed Orgeron.

Johnson made four appearances last season for the Aggies, starting three games before his season came to an end due to injury.

