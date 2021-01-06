Reports: Texans hire Patriots executive Nick Caserio as general manager

The Houston Texans have hired New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as their new general manager, according to multiple reports.

Caserio was instrumental in New England’s run of Super Bowls as a longtime executive and trusted ally of head coach Bill Belichick. A member of New England’s front office since 2001, Caserio was the director of player personnel since 2008.

Caserio joins former Patriot Jack Easterby in front office

He arrives in Houston with an established relationship with Texans executive vice president of player personnel Jack Easterby who worked as an adviser and team chaplain for the Patriots before his unexpected rise in Houston’s front office.

The Texans hired Easterby from New England in 2019 as the head of team development before promoting him to executive vice president. In addition to acting as Patriots chaplain, he was New England’s character coach in a six-year tenure with the team.

Easterby was hired in Houston to work alongside since-jettisoned head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, who also arrived in Houston after working for the Patriots. Caserio’s arrival in Houston marks the latest move in the New England-to-Houston pipeline.

Texans have targeted Caserio in the past

The Texans have long coveted Caserio and previously made requests to interview him. The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans for their courtship of Caserio in 2019. Now they have their man in Caserio, who will work hand in hand with Easterby.

The Texans hired Jed Hughes of consulting firm Korn Ferry to advise them in their hiring process. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Korn Ferry narrowed down a list of candidates that included Texans director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan, Seattle Seahawks executive Trent Kirchner, Pittsburgh Steelers executive Omar Khan, ESPN analyst and former league executive Louis Riddick and Baltimore Ravens executive Scott Cohen.

Caserio was not on that list, according to the report.

Caserio takes over a 4-12 Texans team in the midst of personnel turmoil and calls for “culture shift” from quarterback Deshuan Watson.

