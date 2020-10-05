Reports: Texans fire head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien

The Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, according to multiple reports.

Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel will replace O’Brien as interim head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans are 0-4 a season after winning the AFC South. The disappointing start arrives after a series of high-profile personnel moves highlighted by the trade of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

O’Brien spearheaded the controversial roster decisions in his capacity as general manager and failed to translate them into on-field success as head coach.

O’Brien cited Hopkins’ desire for a pay raise as his rational for trading him in his prime amid reports that the two did not have a good personal relationship. Hopkins is on pace for and NFL record 156 catches and career-high 1,588 yards in Arizona. The Texans, meanwhile, have the NFL’s 27th-ranked offense through four games.