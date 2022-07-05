Reports: T.J. Warren signing with Brooklyn Nets on one-year deal

The Brooklyn Nets just made a signing that some playoff team should have, a smart roll of the dice (he’d been a great fill-in for P.J. Tucker in Miami, for example).

The Nets have signed T.J. Warren to a one-year deal, news that both Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic had nearly simultaneously.

Free agent TJ Warren has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2022

This deal was rumored before Kevin Durant shook up the Nets and the NBA, but Brooklyn is going ahead anyway. Warren could be a steal for the Nets, but it’s a bet on his health.

Warren was one of the breakout stars of the bubble in Orlando, averaging 26.6 points and 6.3 rebounds a game for the Pacers, and for that season he averaged 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.3% from 3.

T.J. Warren balled out in the bubble 👀 (h/t @RealNBARumors1) pic.twitter.com/SYRwJZPCnp — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 5, 2022

He’s played in just four games over the two seasons since then because of stress fractures in his foot.

That’s the bet in Brooklyn. Healthy, Warren is one of the best free agents still available, an athletic wing who can play a little small ball four, is fantastic in transition and can shoot the three. But is he finally healthy?

Warren should get plenty of run in Brooklyn but it’s hard to discuss fit until we find out what the Nets roster looks like. Changes are coming in Brooklyn, but Warren is a smart pick up, and if he’s healthy it’s one some playoff teams will regret not making.

