Reports: Sundance Wicks to leave UW-Green Bay, set to rejoin Wyoming on 5-year deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple reports have indicated that UW-Green Bay men’s head basketball coach, Sundance Wicks, has agreed to become the new head coach at the University of Wyoming.

According to Senior Writer for ESPN, Pete Thamel, Sundance Wicks has agreed to a 5-year deal with Wyoming.

Wicks, who is a native of Wyoming, was a former assistant coach with the Cowboys from 2020-2023.

The Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2023 immediately rebuilt a program that was ranked 362 out of 363 Division I basketball programs at the end of the 2022-23 season and won 18 games the following season, reaching the Horizon League Championship.

Wicks just recently signed a contract extension with the Phoenix on April 11, in a deal that would have kept him in Green Bay until the 2028-2029 season.

