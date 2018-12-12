Reports suggest Chase Utley could be taking a front office job originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

You knew that Chase Utley, retired from playing, wouldn't be able to stay away from the game for too long.

A consummate pro with a huge influence on his teammates, Utley appeared to be a lock to have a long career in the game after his playing days were over. It looks like he could lock down his first gig, although it's not in the city many of us hoped.

The Dodgers expect to hire Chase Utley to a baseball operations job, but they have not yet done so. As you may have read, he is here in Las Vegas. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) December 12, 2018

While Utley spent the vast majority of his career with the Phillies, he's from California and living there must make the most sense for someone who wants to spend more time with his family. A baseball operations job will allow Utley to do just that.

In a behind-the-scenes video done by the Dodgers of Utley's final trip to Philadelphia, we got to see a side of Chase not many have seen before. We were introduced to his two sons, Ben and Max, who, along with his wife Jen, he'd like to spend more time with.

As far as I'm concerned, the sky's the limit for Utley in his post-playing career in baseball. While an operations job seems like a natural fit for a first job, Utley can choose his path from there as he learns the inner workings of the game from that perspective.

While many in Philadelphia hoped Chase would return to the city he's so beloved in, perhaps there will be time for a reunion down the line as he figures out what he wants to do long term. For now, we are happy to see Utley enjoy his retirement, even if it means working for the Dodgers.

Just imagine the public influence from Philadelphia, however, if Utley is ever looking for a more high-profile job that would someday fill a need back here.

Perhaps he still has days of being "The Man," but for now, he's taking time to be Dad.

