Reports: Stuttgart striker Guirassy asks to leave Stuttgart

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart at the WWK-Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Striker Serhou Guirassy has asked to leave Bundesliga runner-up VfB Stuttgart, Germany's Bild newspaper and Sky Sport reported on Monday.

He can leave due to an exit clause in his contract for a fee of just €18 million ($19 million), the reports added.

The Guinea forward had previously said a move to Borussia Dortmund would interest him, while AC Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with the 28-year-old in the media.

With 28 goals, he played a major role in the club finishing second behind champions Bayer Leverkusen and sealing a Champions League spot next season. They had been close to relegation the season before and yet finished above mighty Bayern Munich in the campaign which finished last month.

In 2022, Stuttgart's then sporting director Sven Mislintat, who has since returned to work for Dortmund, brought the striker to Stuttgart from Stade Rennes.

Stuttgart risk their successful squad being ripped apart. Bayern have already signed Japan centre back Hiroki Ito and fellow defender Waldemar Anton, in the Germany squad at the Euros, has been linked with Dortmund in the press.