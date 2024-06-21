Reports: Stuttgart defender Anton decides to move to Dortmund

Germany's Waldemar Anton walks across the pitch before the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany defender Waldemar Anton has decided to switch Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart for Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund, widespread media reports said on Friday.

The 27-year-old, in Germany's Euro 2024 squad, was instrumental in Stuttgart's shock season and is seen by Dortmund as a replacement for the departing Mats Hummels.

German TV channel Sky Sport und the Bild newspaper said he would leave thanks to an exit clause in his contract for a sum of €22.5 million ($24 million).

Anton only extended his Stuttgart deal until 2027 in January.

Stuttgart's success is already going slightly sour with fellow centre back Hiroki Ito already leaving for Bayern Munich and top scorer Serhou Guirassy openly flirting with Dortmund.