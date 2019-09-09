Reports: Steelers trade QB Josh Dobbs to Jacksonville

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars not only lost at home, 40-26, to the Kansas City Chiefs, they also lost quarterback Nick Foles to a broken left clavicle in the first quarter.

On Monday, NFL Network reported Foles will undergo surgery to repair the injury and be placed on injured reserve-designated to return, which means he’s out for eight weeks.

Rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew opened eyes with his play on Sunday against Kansas City, completing 22-of-25 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Welcome to Jacksonville: The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Jaguars. (AP)

The Jaguars are content to have Minshew start, but with Foles unavailable, the team didn’t have another quarterback on the roster to be his backup.

Now they do. Via multiple reports, Jacksonville is acquiring Josh Dobbs from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round draft pick.

Dobbs was the No. 3 quarterback in Pittsburgh, behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. Dobbs, a fourth-round pick in 2017, played in five games last year for the Steelers, completing 6-of-12 passes for 43 yards and an interception.

