Reports: Spring training expected to be suspended amid coronavirus pandemic

In the wake of the NBA and Major League Soccer suspending their seasons and college basketball tournaments being canceled across the country, baseball could be next.

According to multiple reports, there's a feeling that spring training games will soon be suspended due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

There is a feeling of inevitability among executives that Major League Baseball will be suspending spring training as soon as today, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

Hearing from folks in Grapefruit League that spring training is expected to be suspended here. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 12, 2020

Nothing official from central baseball yet. Every exec/personnel I talk to today expects an MLB announcement that will impact the playing of spring games and probably regular season start as well. But AGAIN nothing official from MLB office. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 12, 2020

With only two weeks until Opening Day, there is plenty of concern among fans and observers that the start of the regular season could be delayed, as well.

So far, Major League Baseball has announced no steps to alter the spring or regular-season schedules. But city and state governments are acting to prevent the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic, with large public gatherings banned in Seattle, San Francisco and Houston and public-health officials in California recommending a statewide ban on such events.

Chicago might soon join that list, with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and J.B. Pritzker saying Wednesday that they've been in contact with the city's pro teams.

But in Arizona and Florida, the league is expected to take action that would bring an abrupt end to Cactus and Grapefruit League games. The White Sox have 10 games remaining on their spring schedule, plus a pair of exhibition games against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. The Cubs have 13 games remaining on their spring schedule. The two Chicago teams are scheduled to face off Friday in Glendale.

