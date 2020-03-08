Reports show interest heating up from multiple teams in Trent Williams sweepstakes

Since the Redskins gave Trent Williams' representatives permission to try to strike a deal with another organization, plenty of teams have reportedly shown interest in the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle.

Cleveland Browns - The Browns were publicly trying to trade for Williams last year, and when former team president Bruce Allen foolishly refused to hear their offer, Cleveland stopped. Now, the Browns are back on the hunt, according to The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Former Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan is now in Cleveland and coaching the offensive line, which is another tie between Williams and the organization. The Browns have one selection in the first and second rounds and then two third-round picks. The Browns have about $60 million in salary cap space, enough room to make a new contract with Williams work. A trade could happen for sure.

New York Jets - The Athletic New York reported that the Jets are interested in Williams, and the team holds a similar bag to Cleveland: one pick each in the first and second round and two third-round picks. The Jets have about $50 million in salary cap space, but perhaps more importantly, have a young quarterback in Sam Darnold and a high-paid running back in LeVeon Bell that didn't have particularly productive seasons in 2019. Williams could boost their offense immediately.

Houston Texans - It might seem like a weird fit after the Texans shipped off two first-round picks and a 2021 second for a package that included left tackle Laremy Tunsil just a few months after using their 2019 first-rounder to draft right tackle Tytus Howard, but the Athletic DC is reporting that Houston is interested in Williams. He's a Texas native, so there could be some optimism there for working out a long-term extension with Tunsil just a year away from free agency. However, the Texans' draft capital took a big hit with the Tunsil trade, making their best assets one pick in each the second and third rounds as well as two fourth-rounders in the upcoming draft.

Arizona Cardinals - The Athletic DC also reported interest from the Cardinals for Williams. Arizona has one pick each in the first three rounds of the draft and about $40 million in salary cap space. That's not a ton of cash if Williams will command a deal around $20 million per season, but the Cardinals likely want the best possible protection for young franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

Of course there could be, and likely are, more teams interested in Williams than those reported so far. Additionally, NFL Network reported that the trade market for Williams has "heated up" and that Washington wants "fair draft compensation" in return for the left tackle.

Story continues

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What does fair draft compensation look like? Hard to know for sure, but considering the Redskins currently don't have a second-round pick, and head coach Ron Rivera called that a "burden," a second-rounder might be a good place to start.

Should Williams get traded before the new league year opens on March 18th, the Redskins would have nearly $75 million in salary cap space available in free agency. Currently, Washington has about $62 million in cap space.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Reports show interest heating up from multiple teams in Trent Williams sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington