Reports: Shohei Ohtani hires same agency that represents Buster Posey

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is one of the prizes of this winter's free agent class.

As the slugger and dominant pitcher gets set to come to the major leagues, Ohtani has reportedly settled on an agency to represent him in the process.

CAA Sports has been hired by Ohtani, according to multiple national reports.

The agency represents a large number of athletes including several on the Giants and A's: Buster Posey, Jarrett Parker Will Smith Jed Lowrie and Mark Canha.

Ohtani has the chance to command a massive nine-figure contract if he waits two years to come over the majors. But by coming over as a 23-year-old this season, his contract is limited by the international spending pools each team has.

This past season for the Nippon Ham Fighters, Ohtani hit .332/.403/.540 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBI in 65 games. During his five-year career with Nippon Ham, he has 48 home runs.

On the mound, he recorded an ERA of 3.20 with 29 strikeouts in 25.1 innings over five starts. His career ERA in 85 starts with Nippon Ham is 2.52.

