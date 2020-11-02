Reports: Sheldon Rankins to miss several weeks with MCL injury
Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins exited Sunday’s game with the Bears with a leg injury that initially looked very serious — so much so that the FOX broadcast team chose to not replay it after it happened. But Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Rankins was diagnosed with an MCL injury, a knee issue that should sideline him for roughly three weeks. It’s a far cry from the initial fear of a potentially season-ending injury. Nola.com’s Luke Johnson confirmed the first report.